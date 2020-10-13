Major operation breaks Mafia network in Palermo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Police registered a major breakthrough in their fight against Mafia infiltration whith the arrest of 20 people including bosses and members of their clan.

The twenty will be facing multiple charges including associating themselves with the mafia, drug trafficking, robberies, extortion, financial crime, attempted murder and other damages.

Earlier this year, Palermo magistrate Piergiorgio Morosini said the lockdown “has caused a liquidity crisis that will be hard to reverse” for many businesses – a situation that organised crime would be eager to exploit, the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera had reported.

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the tip-offs leading to this operation came from a number of businesspersons in the Borgo Vecchio area, frustrated of having to pay dues to criminal organisation to be allowed to operate in the region.

However, investigations by anti-mafia Police in the Porta Nuova area and the Borgo Vecchio family had been ongoing for a number of years.

via Ansa

