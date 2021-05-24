Reading Time: < 1 minute

Paolo Maldini AC Milan’s technical director, after the match with Atalanta spoke of the team’s qualification in the Champions League.

“I think no one can deny that it is a well-deserved achievement. We did it by believing and suffering. We are the youngest team in Italy. We have to forget about Berlusconi’s Milan, the times are different, the investments are different: we have been asked to lower the wage bill and rejuvenate the team. We did it, the coach and the guys did a fantastic job. Not making excuses or alibis was the strong point “.

Asked on the most difficult moment of his new job, “There have been many … We have no regrets, maybe things could have been done better, but I think we were rewarded for the choices, not only of players but also of behaviour, of how to position ourselves in communication. We all did it together, and this helped us even in difficult moments “.

