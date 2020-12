Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that ten MPs who pulled a combined 24 percent of first-preference votes in the last election will not contest another election. Another three veteran MPs are also rumoured to be reconsidering contesting again.

The paper speaks to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who said that if investigations into the Electrogas deal show that there was wrongdoing, those responsible should face consequences.

