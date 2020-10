Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Ministry for Health confirmed with Newsbook.com.mt that 10 patients are currently receiving care in the intensive care unit at Mater Dei Hospital after they contracted coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Ministry explained to this newsroom that the youngest patient at the ITU is 46 years of age while the oldest patient is aged 76.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1735

