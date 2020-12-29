Malta: 200 companies with special Covid-19 arrangements

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the 200 companies have renewed a permit from the employment relations department to temporarily reduce conditions for workers to protect jobs. More than 1,000 companies had applied for the permit at the outbreak of the pandemic.

The paper speaks with Voluntary Organisations Commission Dr Anthony Abela Medici who said that the sector has been the hardest hit by Covid-19 because they depend on donations and fundraising activities.

