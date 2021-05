Reading Time: < 1 minute



During the first quarter of 2021, road traffic accidents and casualties declined, with only one road traffic fatality recorded.

The National Statistics Office said the number of reported traffic accidents during first three months of 2021 reached 2,864, down by 14.7% over the same period in 2020.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

