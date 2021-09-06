Malta: 24 companies renounced Malta licence after greylisting – PN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some 24 companies have renounced their licences to operate in Malta since the country was greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force, compounding uncertainty in the financial services industry, the Nationalist Party said on Monday.

During a press conference outside the MFSA in Mrieħel, chief PN spokesperson Peter Agius, MP Kristy Debono and candidate Jerome Caruana Cilia, called on the government to be responsible and communicate its plans which will concretely see Malta taken off the greylist.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745