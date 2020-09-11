Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 11th September August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

New solutions on migration required – PM Abela

The migration crisis cannot continue to be tackled on a case by case basis and the European Union cannot continue to leave countries like Malta and Italy to tackle this situation on their own, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

The Times of Malta reports that speaking during a joint news conference together with the leaders of southern Europe during the Summit Med 7 in Corsica, Abela said the pressures on the migratory route in the centre of the Mediterranean have been increasing for some time.

The problem, he said, was not being given the importance it deserved on the European agenda and although the assistance some countries were giving was acknowledged, leaving boats in the middle of the sea was no longer a solution.

Government to support business further – PM

During a conference organised by the SME Chamber, the Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the Government is investing the funds it has saved over the last few years, so that Maltese businesses can continue to expand and increase jobs, which are the country’s biggest resource.

Robert Abela said that to date the Government does not have a liquidity crisis and so far it has only borrowed from local banks.

Speaking about the wage supplement scheme which so far around 100,000 employees have benefitted from, the PM added that in October’s Budget the scheme will be updated to continue helping businesses. Questioned about whether the Government will be introducing a new voucher scheme, the PM did not exclude that a similar scheme may be launched.

Covid-19 – Malta

An 80 year old man is the 15th victim of coronavirus in Malta, the Health Ministry said yesterday. He had tested positive last Friday and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday. It is understood that the man had other underlying conditions.

42 new COVID-19 cases and 43 recoveries were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, the health authorities said this afternoon.

The number of active cases remains stable at 487. These include a cluster of 21 workers who are presently working on the Marsa junction project.

CDE News

