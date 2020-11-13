Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 13 November

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0830 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that the police questioned former chief of staff Keith Schembri about chat conversations with businessman Yorgen Fenech between January and October last year, including a chat group which included then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

L-Orizzont leads with comments by the head of the Church Safeguarding Commission, Andrew Azzopardi, who said that the diocese imposed restrictions on five people in the last two years following allegations of sexual abuse.

The Independent quotes the head of the Church Safeguarding Commission Andrew Azzopardi who said that the Curia investigated 35 cases of misconduct by the clergy since 2018, referring them to state authorities.

In-Nazzjon announces that MEP Roberta Metsola was elected First Vice President of the EU parliament, the second highest role in the institution. The PN MEP described her election as a moment of pride for Malta.

The Times quotes results in the latest European School Survey which show that students in Malta generally have easier access to substances of abuse such as alcohol and drugs. On the other hand, cigarettes are the most difficult to obtain.

The Independent says that 44 percent of Maltese students taking part in the European School Survey had bought alcohol from bars and clubs despite it being illegal for establishments to sell alcoholic drinks to people under 17 years.

L-Orizzont speaks with virologist Chris Barbara who said that persons who recover from Covid-19 are experiencing long-term effects such as fatigue. Dr Barbara appealed for responsibility to help stop the spread of the virus.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that Gozo has its own priorities and should not be considered an ‘extension’ of Malta. Grech was on a visit in Gozo where he held meetings with organisations and businesses.

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Update

Two more Covid-19 related deaths were reportyed by the Ministry of Health yesterday evening, taking the country’s death tally to 90. Both victims were men, aged 82 and 78 respectively. The two were confirmed to have been positive for Covid-19 after a swab test was administered after they had died.

Malta currently has 2,079 active cases of Covid-19 after 109 new cases were identified yesterday.

Hundreds of messages between Muscat, Schembri and Fenech

Sections of the media yesterday reported that sources close to the investigation related to the messages found on Yorgen Fenech’s mobile phone found over 900 messages between the former Tumas Group CEO, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his Chief of Staff, Keith Schembri.

It is understood that a large part of the messages were innocous, discussing whisky, wine, women and food, and also referred to a particular residence that was available when needed. However, other messages could have related to allegations of money laundering, accusations which were denied by Schembri under arrest earlier this week.

Government launches BREXIT readiness action plan

Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo and Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi launched the Government of Malta’s action plan in preparation for BREXIT.

At a press conference, with the participation of the President of the Chamber of Commerce, David Xuereb, and the Director General of the EU Coordination Department, Glenn Micallef, they presented the action plan document, which comprehensively covers all ongoing preparations to ensure everyone’s readiness for any scenario related to BREXIT.

The action plan covers the most important areas including transport, travel and connectivity with the UK. It also refers to the rights of citizens, both Maltese living in the United Kingdom and British citizens residing in Malta.

On trade, the document provides information on the impact of the rules for the import and export of goods and services, the impact on the professional qualifications of employees, and also on the new procedures and tariffs that will apply from January 1, 2021.

In this context, the action plan explains in detail the assistance that the government is offering through its entities, such as the professional assistance provided by Malta Enterprise to companies in order to mitigate the impact of Brexit on their operations.

