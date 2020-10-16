Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 16 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Daphne Project reveals Europol pressure on Theuma arrest

Europol threatened to abandon Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation last year unless action was taken to arrest self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma, the Daphne Project has reported.

The Times of Malta, which forms part of the project, revealed that local investigators were reluctant to swoop in on Theuma, fearing they lacked enough evidence, even when intercepts indicated that he had recordings that could shed further light on the murder plot.

The recordings and Theuma’s testimony have eventually been used by the police to build a case against Tumas business entreprenuer Yorgen Fenech.

The details were released on the third anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death, which is remembered today.

Yorgen Fenech seeks to stop mobile data from being made public

Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are requesting the court, presiding over journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder compilation, to ensure that electronic data concerning third parties who are unrelated to the case, is not divulged in public.

Prosecuting superintendent Keith Arnaud had previously told the court that officials from Europol would be presenting the mobile phone data in the acts of the compilation of evidence in the coming days.

Covid-19 Active cases exceed 1,000

Health authorities have announced 112 new cases of coronavirus in Malta. With 42 persons recovering, the number of active cases has now shot up to 1009. 3106 persons have recovered while 45 persons have died.

The new cases resulted from 2,481 swab tests. Government has said that an update on the stepping up of enforcement to help control the growing spread of COVID-19 will be given shortly. PM Abela said that this will include the presence of more police on the road.

The Union of Professional Educators has issued a number of directives to educators due to Covid-19. In a statement, it said that is was “shocked at how the Government is allowing educators to continue performing their duties without considering the, now obvious, threat they are being subjected to.”

