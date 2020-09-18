Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 18th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN due diligence report published

The Nationalist Party has published a due diligence report looking into the fitness to run for Party leadership for both candidates, incumbent Adrian Delia and challenger Bernard Grech.

The report noted that if Delia’s Whatsapp exchanges with Yorgen Fenech exchanges were true, such move would ‘undermine’ the party’s anti-corruption fight.

While the panel noted “with regret” that Bernard Grech took a number of years to settle his tax bill, it is understood that Adrian Delia still has pending claims with Inland Revenue.

The due diligence process was concluded last week and both men were given the go-ahead to formally submit their candidature. Both candidates had said they wanted the due diligence reports published.

Man dies in motorbike incident in Gozo, another assualted in Bormla

Another death on the Maltese roads was consumed yesterday after a motorcyclist collided with a double decker bus in Nadur, Gozo, tragically dying on the spot.

The Libyan man was 28 years old and lived in Zebbug, Gozo.

The police are on the lookout for a man who grievously injured a pedestrian in an attack in Cospicua on Thursday. In a statement, the Corps said that this attack took place in Cospicua, in the early afternoon.

The police said the victim, a 58-year-old Briton who lives in the same locality, was standing on the pavement when a car stopped next to him and was assaulted.

Covid-19 cases surpass 600 again

The Health Ministry reported 35 new cases of coronavirus in Malta, identified through 2,536 swab tests carried out in the past 24 hours. With 25 persons recovering, the number of active cases has once again gone over the 600 mark.

The Ministry said that almost half of yesterday’s cases, 51, were identified from the St Joseph Home cluster.

Yesterday, theUniversity Student body, KSU, said that University of Malta lectures will be streamed online and where possible a physical option on campus will be provided.

