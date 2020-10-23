Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 23 October 2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Disease experts demand bars, restaurants closure to control Covid spike

Bars, restaurants and gyms need to be closed down if the current spike in coronavirus cases is to be propertly addressed, the Malta College of Pathologists said, while also describing the recent measures as a case of “too little, too late”.

In a statement, the College said that the current method was a tactic tried in other countries such as Spain and which had failed, noting that Spain is one of Europe’s worst hit country by the pandemic.

“It is not surprising that many EU countries have understood that only an aggressive strategy, that involves targeted shutdowns of high-risk locations and prohibiting unnecessary congregations in all settings, is likely to stem the second wave.”

The College insisted that the longer authorities take to implement these strict measures; the more cases Malta will experience.

Government opposes setting of Electrogas project inquiry board

Government is set to vote against the PN motion calling for the an inquiry board, which would have examined the political, commercial, and administrative processes adopted in the new powerstation project. In a debate is evening, Labour presented an amendment to the motion, in which it removed all references to a public inquiry and called on the Opposition leader to file a formal request for a magisterial inquiry instead.

PN leader Bernard Grech said that this move by Government was intended to conceal the truth, insisting that it was denying the country an opportunity to learn the truth on the Electrogas power station deal.

“Why is the government afraid of this inquiry if it so sure there were no irregularities?” Bernard Grech asked in Parliament. Energy Minister Michael Farrugia countered that the Opposition was only interested in another fishing expedition and recalled that the project had ensured that Maltese citizens paid some of the lowest energy tariffs in the EU.

Sant to head Labour delegation in EP

Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant will take on the role of Head of Delegation of the Labour Party in Parliament after Miriam Dalli resigned to take her place in the national parliament.

The Labour Party said on Thursday the unanimous decision was taken during a meeting of the party’s national executive.

Sant, has been a Member of the European Parliament for six years.

Covid-19: Malta hits tripe figures again as two more people die

Malta’s death tally increased to 49 as the Health authorities reported two further deaths on Thursday. The country also registered 111 cases in the previous 24 hours, as Malta’s daily tally continues to hit triple digits. It also registered 53 recoveries. Malta’s total active cases now stand at 1704.

A total of 2591 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours. Health authorities have carried out 308,790 swab tests so far.

President of Malta George Vella, emphasized the importance of encouraging those who are finding it difficult to cope with the circumstances brought about by COVID-19 not to contain their worries but to open up, share their feelings with others, and be ready to accept advice and possibly treatment for their resultant mental condition.

