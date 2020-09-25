Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 24th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 – Malta classified as country of high concern

Malta has been classified as a country of high concern in the European Centre for Disease Control’s latest rapid risk assessment on the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe. The risk for Malta is assessed as “high” for the general population and as “very high” for vulnerable persons.

Trends of high concern include high or increasing notification rates in older cases and, consequently, an increased proportion of hospitalised and severe cases.Malta joins Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Spain in this list.

42 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Malta during the past 24 hours following 2,303 swab tests. 680 cases are presently active.

Regulator bans Nexia from new activity

The financial services regulator has ordered two companies owned by Brian Tonna’s Nexia BT to “refrain” from taking on new clients and to avoid providing existing clients with any new services. However, the MFSA stopped short from suspending the licence of the company.

Tonna’s companies had their assets frozen earlier this week as part of a longer list of companies related to a probe involving former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

The MFSA said BT International and BT Management, which are both wholly owned by Nexia BT, must provide a detailed report on the impact of these developments on their businesses. Earlier this week Nexia also had its licence to sell citizenship by investment schemes suspended.

Cocaine use on the rise in Malta

According to the Annual European Report on Drug Use, cocaine abuse continues to increase in Malta, while heroin use has decreased. TVM.com.mt reports that according to drug addiction specalist Dr Moses Camilleri, the patterns of drug addiction in Malta were similar to the situation facing most European countries.

It aso reports that hashish user today will suffer more serious side effects than this drug would have caused previously.

