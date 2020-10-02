Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 2nd October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

True masterminds still free, says Yorgen Fenech’s lawyer

The true masterminds behind the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia are “running around outside”, Charles Mercieca, one of the lawyers defending Yorgen Fenech said yesterday in Court.

Fenech is accused with masterminding the killing of Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017. Mercieca also argued that his client was not being given a fair trial, contesting the fact that the prosecution had refused to give access to recording tapes and mobile phone.

Dr Mercieca also warned that crucial data might be lost forever if the court fails to declare that the defence team should have access to it.

Not enough members of the judiciary to address delays – Chief Justice

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti on Thursday called on the government to appoint more judges to the bench as despite the best effort of members of the judiciary, the issue of court delays could not be addressed properly.

In a statement to mark the opening of the Forensic Year, Mr Justice Chetcuti said members of the judiciary were doing their utmost to decide on cases speedily. At the same time, however, they were careful to respect the dignity of all those who appeared before them as, otherwise, true justice will not be delivered.

Last Wednesday a report by the European Commission on the rule had indicated the delays in court cases as one of the major issues limiting the delivery of justice in Malta.

Covid-19 Update

After a number of days where new cases of Covid-19 hovered in the twenties, the Health authorities reported 37 new cases yesterday the highest figure in a week.

The daily report indicaed that 43 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, lowering the number of active cases slightly to 455.

CDE News

