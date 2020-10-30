Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 30 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM rules out early election

Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday evening ruled out the possibility of an early election, saying that it would be irresponsible to do so at a time when the country is facing a pandemic and in the midst of an economic recovery.

In an interview aired on the national broadcaster, Abela insisted that the date of the next election would be decided in the national interest. He also dismissed as speculation talks of reshuffle in Cabinet.

Covid deaths edge up to 60

Health authorities reported three deaths yesterday, all men. The first two, announced in the morning, concerned two men aged 82 and 66 respectively. Later in the day, a third death was reported, that of a 76-year old, identified as Fr Lino Cardona, a well-known and loved priest, particularly among the Jesuit community and former St. Aloysius’ College students.

Malta registered another 106 cases of coronavirus in Malta over the past 24 hours. These were identified from 2,966 tests and take the tally of active cases to 1,927.

Increased pressure on MFSA CEO to resign

Following earlier revelations that MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri enjoyed a trip to Las Vegas with the alleged mastermind of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, it was later revealed that the two were accompanied by Edwina Licari, a former gaming authority official, now at MFSA, as well as Charlene Bianco Farrugia, Keith Schembri’s former PA. Cuschieri said that he found no conflict of interest in accepting this trip, where he acted, in his own words, as a consultant on regulatory matters.

The Opposition and NGO Repubblika have issued strong calls calling for Cuschieri’s resignation in view of the damage that such news had on the reputation of Malta’s financial service industry.

Licari is also a deputy director at FIAU, with an official from the latter telling The Malta Independent that it does not have the power to remove its own board members.

According to Alfred Zammit, “decisions regarding the composition of the Board of the FIAU, including the appointment and termination of Board members, as per Article 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, are not within the remit of the FIAU. The Unit is therefore not in a position to take any action.”

