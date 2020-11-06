Malta-24 News Briefing – Friday 6 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Two more Covid-19 deaths reported on Friday morning

Early on Friday morning the Health Ministry reported that two more persons lost their life after infecton by coronavirus, meaning that 73 persons have now succumbed to the virus.

The Ministry said that a 75-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 on 14 October and was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital a day later. He died on Thursday evening at the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A 90-year-old woman also died from Covid on Thursday. She had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital today week and tested positive that same day. She also passed away yesterday evening.

This means that eight persons have now died in the past three days, including a 54-year old yesterday, the second youngest victim so far. The Health Department yesterday had reported 174 new cases of coronavirus, with the number of active cases standing at 1929.

EU forecasts moderate recovery for Malta in 2021 but Brexit to take its toll

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an acute impact on critical sectors of Malta’s economy including tourism and external trade, leading to a temporary and limited increase in the unemployment rate.

In its Autumn Forecast, the European Commission is forecasting a modest recovery is forecast in 2021 and 2022 for the Maltese economy, but expresses concern at the considerable uncertainty surrounds the evolution of the pandemic and the impact of the change to less beneficial trading relations between the UK and the EU.

According to the EU executive, Brexit is expected to have a considerable negative impact on the trade balance between the UK and Malta. The new trade relations are expected to have the strongest impact on growth in 2021 and to a lesser extent also in 2022.

FIAU Chairman appointment illegal – PN

Government broke the law in appointing new Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit Chairman Jesmond Gatt, the opposition has said.

Addressing a press conference, Nationalist Leader Bernard Grech said Gatt’s appointment last March did not conform with the Public Administration Act.

He argued that before being appointed, a candidate for the role had to appear before the Public Appointment’s Committee, where he or she would be subject to a due diligence procedure by its members.

PM Abela says no lockdown to be announced

PM Robert Abela has excluded a lockdown. In comments to the press, the PM rejected social media rumours that the country is on the verge of severe COVID-19 restrictions. The prime minister said that he had no idea where a supposed list of measures that would put the country into a state close to a lockdown had come from.

“I don’t know from where this came but I can confirm that we are not heading towards a total lockdown.”

