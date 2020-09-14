Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 14th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 in Malta

78 new cases of Covid-19 were registered over the past 24 hours, the health authorities said yesterday, in what was the highest ever single-day tally for Malta. 22 people recovered over the same period. There are currently 465 active cases out of a total of 2,352.

The authorities said that there are 57 active Covid-19 cases in four care homes. Due to this increase, Government has introduced new measures, and residents are now only allowed to go out if they have medical appointments or require medical care.

The cases are currently affecting the homes of Simblija, Casa Antonia, Casa San Paolo and Residenza San Ġużepp.

Labour lambasts PN leadership candidates

Neither of the two PN leadership candidates is fit to hold constitutional office, the Labour Party said, Referring to the leadership race which has been scheduled for 3rd October, abour said that the vetting which the PN had conducted was superficial and failed to identify serious, well-known shortcomings by both of them.

“This was a superficial exercise to hide the fact that both candidates are not suited to hold constitutional office owing to their conduct in professional activity,” the PL insisted.

Meanwhile lawyer Bernard Grech said that he has formally requested a copy of the due diligence report which concerns him from the candidates’ commission.

PM and Minister of Finance complicit in newest Electrogas scandal – PN

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Finance Minister Edward Scicluna are complicit in the latest scandal relating to the Electrogas story, whereby Enemalta decided to absorb millions in tax due by the consortium, noting the lack of any distancing by the two on the latest revelations.

“The silence by Robert Abela and Edward Scicluna makes them accomplices in a scandalous decision which has robbed the people of €40 million simply to make Electrogas more profitable,” the PN said.

