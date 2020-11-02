Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 2 November

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0855 – Newspaper Review

The Times says that suspended MFSA chief Joseph Cuschieri had travelled to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech while he was a witness in a lawsuit against the businessman’s casino business filed a year earlier by a rival company.

The Independent publishes an interview with SME Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo as bars and clubs begin a 30-day shutdown period until the end of November. Mamo said that a month is a long time for businesses and called for strong support measures.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who declared that he disagrees with persons heading regulatory authorities who also operate in the private sector. He said that he will give directions to prohibit the practice.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who criticised the government for its ‘indifference’ in the face of the pandemic. Grech insisted on rapid testing across all testing centres, not just at the airport.

The Independent quotes MP Miriam Dalli who said that the government has been reforming the Individual Investor Programme but insisted that Malta will defend its position before the EU Commission.

The Times quotes a Eurostat survey which finds that one in ten people in Malta feel they do not get enough natural light in their homes, the highest share in the EU. This was the second year that Malta ranked highest for dark dwellings.

In-Nazzjon reports that the number of Covid-19 casualties rose to 64 following the death of two patients on Saturday. A 91-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were the latest victims from a total case count of 6,399 since March.

L-Orizzont reports on lingering symptoms of the Covid-19 after infected persons recover from the disease. The head of the World Health Organisation said that studies are showing the virus is causing long-term health issues in patients.

Morning Briefing

PM wants people in top positions not to carry out private work

In a reference to recent revelations that MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri accepted a lavish trip to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech, PM Robert Abela said that he was prepared to cover for anyone, adding that whoever had acted wrongly would have to pay for his misdeeds.

The Prime Minister further stated that up to a few years ago, under a Nationalist Government persons with roles on authorities would be allowed to carry out private work, among them the Chairman of Transport Malta who used to travel abroad with businessmen, with tenders being awarded to entities in which he had an interest.

Dr Abela said such a situation was unacceptable for his Government, and he is giving instructions that anyone in top positions in some authority or Government entity cannot simultanously carry out his private work.

The Times of Malta today reveals that Cuschieri travelled with Fenech at a time when the former was a witness in a court case involving the Portomaso casino boss.

Opposition leader discusses budget in Sunday message

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said that the budget showed that Government lacked a serious vision and was taking its decisions solely on a short-term basis. He added that the country needs a long-term vision, which is why his Party had made over 100 proposals.

Bernard Grech spoke at length on the issue of quality employment, recalling that despite its promises, the Government had not managed in recent years to eliminate precarious work, adding that the Nationalist Party wants to create jobs with added value and good salaries so that everyone can plan their lives properly. Dr Grech criticised the fact that there are people who are living in sub-standard homes as the Government has not done enough in the social accommodation sector to help those who have fallen behind in society.

Perjury claims against former FIAU manager

Perjury charges have been filed against former FIAU manager Jonathan Ferris over claims he made during the Egrant inquiry.

Ferris, who is also a former police inspector, had claimed during his inquiry testimony that he identified a $600,000 transaction from an Azeri politically exposed person to Buttardi, a company owned by a close friend of Michelle Muscat

Covid-19 claims two more lives

An elderly man and women passed away between Saturday and Sunday. The woman was 91-years-old and passed away late last night at Mater Dei Hospital. The man meanwhile was 80-years-old.

140 new COVID-19 cases were detected between Saturday and Sunday, health authorities said. 131 patients recovered leaving 1,832 active patients. The new cases were identified following 3,414 swab tests. Of the 6,182 COVID-19 cases reported since March, 4,286 have recovered while 64 patients have died.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...