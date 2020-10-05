Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 5th October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM calls for common vision for Malta

A common vision for the future of the country should be the objective for Government and Opposition. PM Robert Abela said this yesterday during an interview on Labour media, where he appealed to newly-elected PN leader Bernard Grech to come together with Government in a discussion on the matter.

Migration was also an important theme during the PM’s intervention, calling on the PN not to hinder Government’s efforts to stop the arrival of more migrants, insisting that the country was “full-up”. Abela said that we cannot have the Opposition and civil society instigating anything about the difficult stands we are having to take”. Abela also announced that the migrants arriving in the past hours from Morocco would all be repatriated.

The Prime Minister also discussed the upcoming budget, which he said will focus on economic growth and improving people’s lives, particularly pensioners. He highlighted Malta’s success in the employment sector, refering to recent EU data which showed a 0.4% in the unemployment rate in Malta in August, at the same time when the Union-wide rate experienced a 0.8% increase.

New PN Leader in first decisions

Newly-elected PN Leader Bernard Grech yesterday announced his first decisions in the role, intended, in his words, to make the Party a credible alternative to the Labour Government: “I don’t want a party resigned to defeat but one which believes it can win on its own steam,” Grech said. “The PN urgently needs to stand up on its feet to offer the people a real alternative,” he insisted.

Among the initiatives announced, Grech proposed the setting up of an will be setting up a dedicated forum on the Economy, Finance, and Tourism in order to bring together people experienced in these fields in order to come up with an objective assessment of the current situation before putting forward proposals. In a similar manner, a national conference on migration will be organised with all stakeholders to help the party build informed proposals on the subject.

While Grech will be meeting the Parliamentary group in the coming days, priority would be given to the party’s health and education spokespersons in the context of the current priorities of the country.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the second day in a row that cases surpassed the 60 mark. With 47 persons recovering, active cases were up again to 473.

