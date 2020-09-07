Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 7th September August 2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0821 – Newspaper Review

The Times leads with a court decision to annul a prison sentence for a couple accused of human trafficking and send the case back to the first court. Madame Justice Consuelo Scerrri Herrera ruled that the defence had not been allowed to cross-examine the witnesses.

The Independent publishes an interview with the Commissioner for Domestic Violence Audrey Farrugia who said that Malta has the expertise to reform prostitution law that matches its particular context.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that both PN leadership candidates ‘lack authenticity’. He said that tax authorities appear to apply different standards to politicians than they do to citizens.

In-Nazzjon says that WasteServ management ordered employees to take skips used at the swabbing centre in Xewkija to the ferry crossing to Malta without the necessary precautions for potential Covid-19 contamination. One employee filed a police report.

The Independent says that the government has not replied to questions about the White Rocks development. A plan to build a mixed-use complex on the site was launched in January 2018 but the project never took off.

The Times reports that three migrants kept aboard the oil tanker Maersk Etienne jumped overboard after weeks stranded at Hurd’s bank. The crew of the vessel acted quickly to rescue them and bring them back to safety.

L-Orizzont speaks to the director of the Abandoned Animals Association, Rosalind Agius, who called for the criminalisation of bestiality. She said that the act is nothing short of rape of another species.

Covid-19 in Malta

The Health Ministry reported yesterday that 30 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Malta following 1,703 swab tests. 36 other persons have been declared as recovered, with the total number of active cases now at 399.

Malta’s Covid-19 reproduction number has dropped below 1 for the first time in a month, now standing at 0.86, according to statistician Vincent Marmara.

An election will happen when country needs it – Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted during his Sunday interview that the date of the coming general election will not be determined by the outcome of the Nationalist Party’s leadership race.

Speaking on ONE, Abela said: “The decision to call a general election will come at a time when the country needs it.”

A MaltaToday survey showed that candidate Bernard Grech could reduce the trust gap with Abela should he become PN leader by around half. The trust barometer shows that Grech could receive a score of 32.1% against Abela’s 51.7%, a gap of almost 20 points.

Turing on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Abela stated that the impact on the labour market had been restrained, including through the extension of wage supplements for workers up to the end of October, and the rate of unemployment and inflation is currenly below that experienced in 2013.

Court orders re-hearing of human trafficking case

The Maltese court decided that two human traffickers sentenced for a 12-year prison term have had this decision annuled after the court declared that they were not given a fair hearing.

The Times of Malta reports this morning that the Court concluded that the judge hearing the Hungarian couple’s appeal ruled that the magistrate who heard the case should have allowed the defence to cross-examine witnesses – two women who were allegedly brought to Malta for prostitution purposes.

As a result, the judge sent the proceedings back to the first court to hear the case again from the cross-examination stage.

