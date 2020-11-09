Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 9 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Update

Three persons died from coronavirus yesterday in Malta. Following the death of a 91-year old woman reported early in the morning, authorities also gave news of two more men passing away later on Sunday, aged 79 and 71 respectively. These deaths take up Malta’s death tally to 78.

The authorities also reported 102 new cases over the past 24 hours. With practically the same number of recoveries (103) active cases remained stable at 1962. 2,952 persons were swabbed throughout yesterday.

PM Abela highlights economic results in Sunday’s address

Dr Abela remarked that since the economic regeneration plan was launched in June, unemployment has dropped week after week, even to the present day. The Prime Minister added that this came about in contrast to the rest of the world, where job losses and business closures are the order of the day.

Abela also tackled the recent European Commission’s economic forecast for Malta, which predicts a good level of growth in the next couple of years following a turbulent 2020. Abela said that these forecasts are evidence that Labour Party had shown that it can lead a government in good times, but also through challenging times.

Opposition leader expresses health concerns

Bernard Grech called out Robert Abela’s bluff policy that he says the Labour Party have used over the years. “When it comes to health we can’t bluff or take risks. We can’t play with the lives of people,” he said. Grech said this during a telephone interview aired on party radio, where he spoke on COVID-19 and the party’s vision on the environment.

“This ‘bluff’ politics that Robert Abela and the Labour Party have employed over the years has worked in some aspects, but we cannot play with people’s lives,” he said.

The PN added that a number of people had been informed that scheduled operations or pre-booked treatment were being postponed because of lack of human resources. Dr Grech noted how this was an indirect effect of Covid, even if these people were not infected by the virus.

Police officer suffers serious injuries

A police constable was seriously injured in Ħal Far on Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle. Police said the incident took place at around 1.40pm while the constable was on duty carrying out inspections in the Industrial Estate.

The officer, aged 33, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Investigations are ongoing. In a separate incident on Sunday, a 30-year old woman, also a motorcyclist, was hospitalised after suffering injuries in a collision in Imtarfa. Police said the Santa Venera resident was one of three drivers involved in the collision in Triq il-Maltin Internati u Eżiljati.

