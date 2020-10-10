Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 10th October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Govt signs off Miżieb and Aħrax woodland management to hunters

The government has signed off an agreement which hands over the management of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands in Mellieħa to the hunters’ federation. The press was not invited for this event.

In a statement, Government said that this agreement “follows a collective decision by the Cabinet of Ministers and the approval of the Lands Authority Board of Governors. These agreements introduce a number of obligations for the management of Miżieb and Aħrax land for FKNK while permitting access to the public.”

Goovernment said that it has placed obligations include maintenance, upkeep of cleanliness and general upkeep of the sites, health and safety on the sites and clear signage, the government statement read.

While social media went into a frenzy of negative comments at this decision, eight NGOs have filed court action against the government’s decision to hand over Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands to the FKNK.

Covid-19 Update – Weekly Briefing by Health Superintendent

The Health Ministry reported 75 new cases of coronavirus, identified from 2,732 swab tests. 31 persons have recovered over the same period, taking the number of active cases to 625. The average age of the cases identified this past week stood at 39.

In her weekly press briefing, Prof Charmaine Gauci said that 56 patients are currently hospitalised, nine of them in ITU. She said that currently, there are 9 Covid-19 positive patients in the ITU, 7 in the Infectious Diseases Unit, 9 in other Mater Dei Hospital Covid wards, 12 at Boffa Hospital, 18 at St Thomas Hospital, one Case at Karin Grech Hospital and no active cases at Mt Carmel Hospital and at the Gozo General Hospital.

However, cases in homes for the elderly were on the decrease. The number of cases in elderly homes is reducing, but we are still having elderly people contract the virus in the community, so we need to protect them as they are also at risk” she added.

The Superintendent also insisted on the fact that besides Covid-19, the winter season will also bring with it other illnesses, including influenza. Professor Gauci appealed to everyone to get the vaccination, which has been on the market for a long time, and gave an assurance that it is safe.

BOV Hamrun branch temporarily closed

Bank of Valletta’s Ħamrun branch will be temporarily closed after one of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus, according to a bank statement yesterday.

The branch will be thoroughly sanitised and will reopen once BOV is sure it is safe to do so, the bank said in a statement, adding that the health authority will contact people who might have been exposed to the virus as part of its contact tracing protocol.

