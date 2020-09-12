Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 12th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Malta Update

Malta has witnessed an increase in family clusters and cases at work places, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said today in her weekly briefing. 22 persons were infected at the place of work, excluding the 21 persons infected on the Marsa junction project.

Gauci also spoke about efforts being carried out to limit infections at old people’s homes, where 33 cases have been reported during this past week. She noted how the average age, which at the beginning of the Summer resurgence in cases was rather low, is slowly going up again, and now stands at 47.

Four patients, aged over 80 years old are being treated in the infectious diseases unit at Mater Dei hospital, with three described as not being in a stable condition.

In the past 24 hours, Malta reported 43 new cases of coronavirus and 30 new recoveries. Malta ranks sixth in the EU in terms of the number of active virus cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days.

Justice Minister and Jason Azzopardi in spat on meeting with Yorgen Fenech’s wife

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has refuted allegations by PN MP Jason Azzopardi that he had met Yorgen Fenech’s wife at his Lija house last February.

Yesterday, the Paola MP said that Marlene Fenech visited the Minister’s house on 25th Februrary, when Yorgen Fenech was already under arrest. “It is in our interest to know why she went to the Justice Minister’s family home at a time when court proceedings and developments in Malta and France were ongoing,” Azzopardi said on Facebook.

In a statement, Zammit Lewis “categorically denied” this allegation.

In another statement, Fenech’s lawyers said that the accused’s wife was visiting a doctor when pictured in Lija last February.

Electrogas finds no corruption

Energy consortium Electrogas said that there were no signs of any corruption at any stage of the project, following what it described as an internal review of the Delimara project.

In a statement issued the company said it had launched an “extensive internal legal and forensic review” in 2019, following the appointment of three new directors.

The statement said that the review was launched as the new directors were aware of the “ongoing public domain allegations of corruption, wrongdoing or impropriety” relating to the power station project. The company also denied any wrongdoing in the deal to sell LNG to Enemalta.

Migrants transferred onto NGO vessel

27 migrants who had been stranded for a month on board the Maersk Etienne oil tanker anchored off Malta have been transferred onto an NGO rescue vessel.

NGO Mediterranea said the transfer had been completed and the migrants were being seen to by medical personnel. It said the refugees were in bad psychological and physical shape and could no longer stay on the tanker. The rescue vessel is still anchored at Hurd’s Bank.

