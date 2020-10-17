Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 17 October 2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

New measures to slow down spread of Covid

The wearing of masks will be made mandatory outdoors and bars and clubs will be ordered to shut by 11pm in a new wave of measures intended to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

These were announced in a press conference headed by PM Robert Abela yesterday evening. Abela said that Malta is at a critical moment in terms of controlling Covid-19. Referring to the budget, he said: “On Monday, the government will announce economic measures to help Maltese and Gozitans to safeguard their jobs and to keep businesses strong.”

The new measures impacting establishments will come into effect on Monday. Those not wearing masks in all outdoor public places will be fined from October 24 though the measure comes into effect from Saturday.

Daphne Project reveals payments to Fenech from Swiss firm with Azeri links

The Daphne Project continued to make new revelations throughout Friday on the third anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death, claiming that a company owned by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech received a €2.3 million payment from a firm run out of Switzerland with links to Azerbaijan.

The Times of Malta reported that a payment was made to Fenech‘s 17 Black on November 24, 2015 by Crowbar Holdings S.A, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands but which was managed from Switzerland.

The project reveals that Swiss/Azeri citizen Mariam Almaszade, Socar Trading’s CEO, previously acted as a director of Crowbar Holdings SA, though she resigned in June 2015, prior to the 17 Black transaction.

A silent vigil for assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia took place at Bidnija yesterday.

PN sets up action team to create Covid-19 action plan

The PN has announced the setting up an action team that will be tasked with creating a COVID-19 action plan, PN with newly-elected Opposition leader Bernard Grech questioning he Prime Minister Robert Abela’s absence during the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Today we had another record of COVID-19 cases which means that we have almost 1,100 active cases. My question is; Where is Robert Abela? Where is he to call for action, to put our minds to rest and show that he knows what he is doing?” Grech said through a video-post on his Facebook.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 122 people tested positive for the virus. This has brought up the total number of active cases to 1,095.

In her weekly briefing, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that throughout this week there were 165 cases related to family clusters, which now contributes to 479 active cases. She also said that the average age of newly-infected patients was going down, with a number of new cases related to bars and football and waterpolo matches.

The Commissioner of Health Charles Messina has called for further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. In a letter to Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, Messina called for the obligatory wearing of masks indoors, except at homes, and in the street.

