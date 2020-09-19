Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 19th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Adrian Delia formally launches PN leadership campaign

Incumbent PN leader Adrian Delia formally launched his leadership campaign on Friday focusing his achievements during his three year tenure.

Delia noted that throughout his leadership, the party had significantly improved its financial position. Concurrently, the party’s media is now breaking even after losses of up to 1.5 million euro until two years ago.

He also noted that the party’s membership had increased by 7,000 since 2017 to 25,990 eligible to vote in this year’s election. He promised to work to take the tally of members to 30,000 within two years if re-elected.

Police arrest migrants, security officer after riot at Safi centre

The police have detained 27 migrants over their alleged involvement in a riot which broke out at the Safi detention centre early on Friday. The police also arrested a private security official who fired a shot at a migrant with a shotgun that was in his car, slightly injuring him.

Five migrants were issued arrest warrants after they tried to escape, injuring seven RIU police officers in the process. The officers were certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Covid-19 Update

39 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, with 18 recoveries. Swab tests taken were 2,632, with the number of active cases reaching 621.

In her weekly briefing, Prof Charmaine Gauci said 9 persons are being treated at the Infectious Diseases Unit, and two are being treated at the Intensive Therapy Unit. 12 are being kept in other wards, 10 are at Boffa Hospital and 12 are at St Thomas Hospital.

She said that the number of cases is increasing. “We saw a peak and now the numbers are increasing again, as is happening in many other countries around the world.” Gauci added that the biggest clusters now are related to care homes. 117 cases related to care homes were discovered over the past week. The number includes both residents and staff members.

Meanwhile, a 91-year-old woman became Malta’s seventeenth Covid-19 death to be reported since the arrival of the pandemic on our shores.

Gauci also said that the average age of infected patients has gone up to 50.

In today’s Times of Malta, Education Minister Owen Bonnici appeals to educators to “find courage” and return to the classrooms, despite opposition and concerns being expressed by the respective Unions.

CDE News

