Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 26th September 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Covid19 Update: Death tally reaches 30

Malta has reached the grim tally of 30 Covid-19 victims, after a 94-year old passed away yesterday, hours after being tested positive for the virus.

The health authorities said the woman tested positive during routine testing at a home for the elderly. She had already tested negative on September 9 and 14.

Meanwhile, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that 37 persons suffering from Coronavirus are being treated in different hospitals, with two of them in a critical condition.

Accountancy Board suspends Brian Tonna’s and Karl Cini’s warrants

The Accountancy Board has suspended the accountancy warrants of Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini after their arrest earlier this week.

In a statement on its website, the board said it took this decision “following the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras and related developments.”

The Practising Certificates in Auditing have also been suspended, together with the registration of Nexia BT and its subsidiaries BTI Management Limited and Nexia BT Advisory Services Limited.

PN leadership election underway

Paid-up members of the Nationalist Party have yesterday started voting in the leadership election that sees incumbent Adrian Delia being challenged by relative-newcomer Bernard Grech.

Early voting got underway on Friday evening and is expected to continue throughout the coming week, with the main voting day expected on 3rd October.

The PN’s electoral commission said that up to 21,499 paid-up members were eligible to vote in this election.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...