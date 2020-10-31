Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 31 October 2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Lombard Bank fined by FIAU

Lombard Bank has been fined €340,058 by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit for breaching anti-money laundering obligations. The Agency said that there was no suspicion of money laundering at the bank, but that its business risk assessment did not provide a holistic understanding of the various risk factors that may arise out of the bank’s activities.

The FIAU also found that the Bank’s customer risk assessment procedures were not rigorous and comprehensive enough.

Lombard said it will appeal the decision and wanted to reassure all its stakeholders that it has always been, and remains, committed to preventing the use of its services for any form of illicit activity.

MFSA CEO self-suspends despite PM’s defence

MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri as well as the Head of the Authority’s Legal Department, Edwina Licari have reportedly self-suspended until a decision is taken by the Board. The latter has also resigned from the anti-money laundering body (FIAU)’s board.

In a statement, the MFSA said that “in keeping with the principles of good governance, it is hereby giving notice that the Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Cuschieri, has, earlier on today, advised that he is voluntarily suspending himself from his duties to allow the Board of Governors to carry out any verifications necessary in relation to events reported in the media in recent days”.

Meanwhile, Dr Christopher Buttigieg has been appointed as Acting CEO of the Authority.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had publicly defended MFSA CEO Joseph Cuschieri following revelations of a no-expense paid trip ta’ Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech, suggesting that he saw no conflict of interest. However, the PM acknowledged that he needed to see the full picture, such as whether Cuschieri was aware of Fenech’s involvement in the Carauna Galizia murder.

Former AG testifies, defends inaction on Panama Papers

Former Attorney General Peter Grech argued that his role was to advised and not to investigate, when questioned on why he had not followed-up on a range of corruption claims following the Panama Papers leak.

Grech, who resigned in September, confirmed to public inquiry related to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia thathe had warned police that seizing evidence from accountants Nexia BT in connection with a possible investigation was “drastic” and an invasion of privacy.

He also defended his position in advising the policy not to carry out a raid on Pilatus Bank the same night that allegations on Egrant emerged, arguing that he disagreed that investigations needed to be launched simply after a blog had been written.

On the advice he had given regarding the Electrogas project, Dr Grech told the public inquiry that his position was in line with normal practice in other countries, which sought to ensure that there were no anomalies in the project. Grech confirmed that in some of the meetings with the banks that provided loans for the project, Yorgen Fenech would be present.

Covid-19 Update

Malta registered a decline in active cases of coronavirus for the first time in four weeks with 76 new cases recovered being balanced out with 110 recoveries. The new cases were identified from 3,075 swab tests.

Malta now has 1,891 active cases. In the weekly briefing by Prof Charmaine Gauci, the Health Superintendent said that the largest number of new cases were related to family and work clusters, Gauci said. A total of 161 cases were from households while a further 57 came from workplaces. Fifteen cases were traced to from social gatherings while six were imported.

Another man passed away yesterday, taking the tally to 61.

CDE News

