Malta-24 News Briefing – Saturday 5th September August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Konrad Mizzi got Enemalta to cover €5 million in tax owed by Electrogas

Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi negotiated an agreement for Enemalta to pay €5 million in excise tax that was owed by Electrogas, without the knowledge of the Ministry of Finance. This came out in an explanation provided by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Alfred Camilleri, who was testifying during the public inquiry in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galiza.

From the testimony and from emails quoted by lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, it transpired that these negotiations had taken place around September 2017. Alfred Camilleri confirmed this arrangament and argued that the Ministry only got to know months later.

Camilleri, who is a long-standing public servant, revealed that as government faced massive protests last December, Konrad Mizzi had asked him to say that he was “not involved”.

Meanwhile the Council of Europe’s rapporteur, Pieter Omtzigt, said that it was “seriously concerning” that the Prime Minister has imposed a termination deadline by mid-December on the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

He expressed this concern in a letter to PM Abela.

Covid-19 in Malta

46 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Malta during the past 24 hours, 27 of which are migrants who reside in closed centres. 37 persons have recovered and there are now 406 active cases. 1869 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that 20% of patients were asymptomatic. Most were recovering at home, with six patients in the Infectious Diseases Unit and one patient in intensive care.

Gauci said that several family and friends clusters have developed over the past days. The average age of the number of cases in the past week has dropped slightly to 39.5 years old, with Gauci indicating that this may be a reflection of the number of cases being found in the workplace.

Man charged with sunbather attack

A 36 year-old-man has denied seriously injuring a young woman as she sunbathed in Valletta last week. Frederick Mifsud, who hails from Siggiewi, also denied breaching the conditions of a previous release and breaching bail over another case.

He was identified through CCTV after victim Anna Karsbjer described how she was kicked in the face and was beaten badly in an attack last Friday.

CDE News

