Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 1 November

Morning Briefing

Labour politician linked to 2010 HSBC Bank robbery

The Times of Malta this morning leads with a claim by Vincent Muscat, who stands accused of being one of the assassins of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, that a Labour politician was involved in the planning of the 2010 HSBC bank robbery.

Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, is seeking clemency by speaking out not only on the Caruana Galizia murder but also on other crimes.

The crime is yet unsolved, with investigators believing it was an inside job, given the knowledge of internal security details that the persons carrying out the heist seemingly had.

The Times says it believes that the politician implicated by Muscat is different than the one brought up to yesterday by Nationalist MP and lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family Jason Azzopardi yesterday, who alleged that a Cabinet minister is implicated in a serious crime by Vincent Muscat.

Azzopardi did not mention the Minister by name but said that the person involved “was not a lawyer”.

Muscat’s lawyer, Marc Sant, has accused the prosecution of playing for time in the interests of “prominent third parties”, in delaying a decision over Muscat’s request for a presidential pardon.

PN says public sector employees should be urged to work from home

Employees within the public sector should be urged to work from home as part of efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the Nationalist Party said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, PN MPs Clyde Puli and Claudette Buttigieg said the government should immediately ensure its employees are encouraged to work from home. This, Puli said, would help avoid having the country go into full lockdown as seen in other countries.

“Looking ahead, the government should start looking at the necessary changes that need to be carried out to ensure once the pandemic is over, remote working continues,” Puli said.

Labour MP claims PN MPs spent free nights at Hilton

Labour whip Glenn Bedingfield has claimed Nationalist MPs have requested favours from Yorgen Fenech by spending nights at the Hilton Hotel at Portomaso, for free.

Bedingfield’s claim on Facebook was made in the wake of the self-suspension of the MFSA’s chief executive Joseph Cuschieri, who has been revealed to have travelled to Las Vegas with the Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech, in May 2018.

Covid-19 Update

For the second day running, the number of recoveries exceeded that of new cases. 100 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, with 165 recovering. This takes the tally of active Covid-19 cases down to 1825. The positive cases were identified from a record number of tests: 3,698. Malta also registered its 62nd death on Saturday, an 80-year old woman.

CDE News

