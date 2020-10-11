Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 11 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

President in self-isolation after staff member tests positive

President George Vella and his wife Miriam will be self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, The President’s office said the positive case had been detected during a routine swab test. While both President Vella and his wife returned negative swabs yesterday, the couple will be self-isolating “as a precautionary measure”.

Malta registered 100 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, with the number of recoveries during the same period being 22.

The total number of cases now stands at 703. Since the first pandemic case registered, Malta had a total 3681 cases, 2937 recoveries and 41 persons died of Covid-19.

PN calls for decleration of a Public Health Emergency

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party has called for the declaration of a public health emergency as Malta’s active coronavirus cases hit an all-time high on Saturday.

“The Nationalist Party is against imposing a lockdown and therefore there is a need for a declaration of a public health emergency to once again give the Superintendent for Public Health the authority to make the important decisions,” the PN said.

Influenza vaccine available as from today

The vaccination against influenza will start being administered with effect from today, health authorities said. Anyone over the age of 55, vulnerable persons and children up to age give can go and get vaccinated. The vaccine will be administered from clinics and health centres.

The health authorities are encouraging the public to get vaccinated, in order to avoid the risk of influenza in winter.

Government defends hunters’ deal, says access will not be restricted

As pressure on Government increased following the deal with hunters on the management of the woodland areas of Miżieb and L-Aħrax, in a statement it refuted claims that the agreement was secret, insisting that all details were public.

Government said that The Aħrax and Miżieb reserves have been administered by the FKNK, under different administrations, for the past 34 years. The Federation, with the help of its members and volunteers, had always taken great care of the area, by cultivating trees, and mantaing kilometres of rubble wall. The result of such care can be seen in both areas where there are many endemic trees and flora and fauna that can be enjoyed by all those who visit or pass by;

The statement said that the general public will have free access to these reserves all year round—the same access they have had for the past 34 years.

