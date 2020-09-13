Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 13th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN Election to go ahead on 3rd October

The Nationalist Party’s electoral commission confirmed the eligibility of both incumbent Adrian Delia and contender Bernard Grech for the PN leadership contest following an extensive due diligence test carried out in the past weeks.

The election will be take place on the 3rd October.

Formal nominations will be accepted this weeks.

S&P confirms Malta rating, forecasts sharp contraction

The Maltese economy is expected to shrink by 8% this year, according to forecasts by credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s. The country’s credit rating was confirmed at A-, with its outlook determined as stable.

S&P expressed confidence in a strong recovery by 2021-2022, as a result of lower debt levels.

High income levels, recurrent current account surpluses, and reduced fiscal imbalances will aid Malta’s recovery, but S&P has highlighted regulatory oversight of the financial sector and its anti-money-laundering framework.

S&P highlighted the support measures provided by the authorities during the peak of the crisis: Without this comprehensive fiscal response, we think the Maltese GDP would have fallen considerably lower, unemployment would have surged faster, and solvent businesses would be forced to liquidate, eroding the economy’s productive base, perhaps permanently. We believe that minimizing the economic disruption now could accelerate a rebound.”

Shady compensation agreement with Electrogas revealed

Electrogas was secretly given a lengthy 18-year period to pay compensation to Enemalta for delays in completing the powerstation project. This was revealed by the Times of Malta today.

This deal was never announced publicly and there was no reference to it in the probe carried into the power station contracts by the National Audit Office. Former Minister Konrad had insisted that Government was getting tough with the company for the failures in respected the negotiated deadlines.

Covid-19 in Malta

27 coronavirus cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, the Health Department said, while 17 patients recovered.

The new cases were identified from a total of 1,647 swab tests. This takes up the number of active cases to 409.

CDE News

