Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 18 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Gozo PN MP Frederick Azzopardi dies

Nationalist Party MP Frederick Azzopardi died on Saturday aged 71, the PN said. Azzopardi had been elected to Parliament from the Gozo district in every election since 1998.

The MP formed part of the parliamentary delegations to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Two co-options for Labour Party Parliamentary Group

MEP Miriam Dalli and OPM chief of staff Clyde Caruana will be joining the government’s parliamentary group filling two recently-vacated seats.

In a meeting of the Labour Party executive on Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Robert Abela presented his plan for the two to be co-opted to the House in the coming days. It is understood that the Caruana and Dalli would be immediately promoted to a Cabinet post.

Record number of new cases of Covid-19, teachers set to strike

Malta has registered an increasingly worrying 204 cases in the past 24 hours alone. Within the same period, 42 persons have recovered, meaning there are now 1,257 active cases.

In a statement, the teachers’ union, MUT, declared that it is expecting the Government to start discussions on the protocols for school closure. In a statement, the union said that it is evident that the high number of daily positive cases and the alarming virus transmission in the community is impacting schools, educators, students and families.

Fellow educators’ Union UPE yesterday evening said it is in the process of issuing a strike directive as a result of the government’s inaction in its control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catering establishments have warned that closures are on the card after an “unprecedented” drop in sales in September, worse than that recorded at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey by the Association of Catering Establishmanets, sales have gone down by 40%.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...