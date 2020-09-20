Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 20th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 Malta

Malta’s death tally from Covid-19 has reached the 20-mark, after three persons passed away throughout the past 24 hours.

The victims, include two women, aged 72 and 86 respectively, were both receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive care unit.

A third patient, an 85-year-old man, died later in the day on Saturday. He suffered from underlying conditions, the ministry said when announcing his death. The three fatalities mean the country has now reported 20 coronavirus-linked deaths in total, with five this week alone.

65 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s active cases to 663.

Meanwhile, according to a survey conducted by EMCS, for The Times of Malta, found that 36% of respondents feel children should return to school despite the resurgent numbers, while 47% opposed the idea. A majority of respondents, 57%, say they would get the anti-COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Court takes action after Safi riots

27 migrants have been remanded in custody following riots that took place at the Safi detention centre on Friday. Charges included intention of causing damage, of disobeying orders from the authorities, of setting fire to a mattress, and of escaping the detention centre.

While all migrants pleaded not guilty, the Court denied bail and ordered the migrants’ transfer from the Safi centre to Corradino Correctional Facility.

Meanwhile, security guard Darren Bonello, 30 f was charged with the attempted murder after one of the migrants was shot. The accused denied the charges, claiming self-defence and carrying out of duties for stopping the migrant from escaping. The man was released on bail.

Delia discusses tax bills and future plan with media

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia confirmed a €60,000 pending tax bill, insisting that this is down to a legal issue and not a financial one.

In a meeting held with members of the press, the incumbent PN leader presented the PN’s due diligence report into him and his leadership contender Bernard Grech.

“The reason that this amount is yet to be paid is because there is a legal situation, and not a financial issue. It would be a very sad day if someone who goes through a separation proceeding is unable to serve their country”, Delia said.

Questioned on his future relationship with the Party should Bernard Grech take his place, he said that he is ready to serve the party and the country in whichever role is allocated to him.“I will always be there for the Nationalist Party, now and in the future. I will always be ready to work for my country, now and in the future. My personal life did not benefit greatly from being a leader, but I will continue to give my all for the party.”

