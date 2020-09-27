Malta-24 News Briefing – Sunday 27th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM Abela calls for political solution to Libyan conflict

“A political solution to the conflict in Libya remains the only viable solution. Reforms that enhance the governance of Libya’s economic and financial institutions, and that enable the fair and transparent distribution of oil proceeds to all of Libya’s society were crucial, said PM Robert Abela in his first virtual address to the UN General Assembly delivered from his office.

“This will enable Libya to address challenges related to its already strained healthcare services, worn thin by the ongoing nine-year conflict, to the detriment of Libya and the Libyan People”.

The Maltese Prime Minister also had a message to other powers seeking mileage in this war, insisting that “all actors found violating international humanitarian law and human rights in Libya will be held accountable.”

However, he maintained that the driving force to resolve the conflict needs to be wholeheartedly Libyan-led and Libyan owned.

Half of PN tesserati have already voted

The PN’s electoral commission said yesterday evening that 48% of party paid-up members have already cast their vote in the leadership election.

The party has 21,499 paid-up members who can vote in the race between incumbent Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

Early voting started on Friday and Saturday. Members will be able to vote again from Wednesday, with votes being counted on Saturday.

Covid-19 Update

A 92-year-old woman is the 31st Covid-19 death, the Ministry of Health said last night. She was a resident at an unidentified care home.

The elderly woman was confirmed positive for the disease on 15 September and died during the night.

Health authorities reported 29 new cases in their daily briefing yesterday, with 43 persons recovering. Active cases have gone down to 623.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...