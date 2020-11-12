Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 12 November

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0830 – Newspaper Review

Business Today quotes Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg who said that work on the SkyParks 2 project is going ahead despite the economic impact of the pandemic. A tender for a hotel in the new building will be adjudicated in the coming months.

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Chamber of Commerce president Kevin Xuereb who urged business leaders to take a step back and rethink their models. Xuereb said the Covid period can help businesses focus on sustainability.

The Times says that Konrad Mizzi was released unconditionally by the police after being detained for 24 hours. According to sources, the former minister and Keith Schembri were questioned about suspicious conversations with businessman Yorgen Fenech.

The Independent says that lawyer Jean Paul Sammut and former magistrate Carol Peralta were representing Konrad Mizzi while he was being interrogated while Keith Schembri was assisted by Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo.

In-Nazzjon reports that Keith Schembri was brought in for questioning by the Economic Crimes Unit on Wednesday. The police arrested the former chief of staff early in the morning for a ‘lengthy’ interrogation.

The Times reports that magistrate Joe Mifsud recused himself from a case of alleged perjury against former Financial Intelligence Analysis manager Jonathan Ferris and whistleblower Maria Efimova. The inquiry was requested by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The Independent picks up a Facebook quote by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who says he feels vindicated that the police have taken steps against the people at the heart of the Egrant allegations, Jonathan Ferris and Maria Efimova.

The Malta Business Weekly speaks to the president of the Republic Street Business Community Association, Paul Fenech, who said that the postponement of taxes was not enough to support the business community in Valletta.

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with Puttinu Cares CEO Rennie Zerafa who said that there are 10 people on the waiting list to use the charity’s apartments in London. The government signed a €5 million agreement with Puttinu Cares to acquire new property in the city.

In-Nazzjon announces that the Nationalist Party has appointed a new Treasurer, Mario Ellul. An accountant by profession, Ellul served as a member of the party’s committee in Żurrieq as well as a local councillor in the town.

The Independent reports that the Environment and Resources Authority has issued some 250 fines for waste collection infractions in the last 10 months. The total fines amount to around €37,000.

Covid-19 Update: Three more deaths take tally to 88

Three new COVID-19 deaths were announced on Wednesday evening, bringing Malta’s death tally from the virus up to 88. All three died yesterday.

The Health Ministry said the deaths were of an 81-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 3 and a 77-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 10 died at Mater Dei. An 87-year-old man who was confirmed positive on October 29 died at the Good Samaritan long term facility.

Health authorities reported 141 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with 97 recoveries during the same timeframe. This brings the tally of active cases up to 2,081.

3,014 swab tests were carried out yesterday. The number of active cases in Malta is at the highest ever since the start of the pandemic.

Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri released

Police have released former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and ex-OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri after a day of questioning by the unit that investigates financial crime.

The police have not commented formally on this arrest, but according to media reports, both Schembri and Mizzi were interrogated by the economic crimes unit as part of what is understood to be an investigation into trading in influence linked to businessman Yorgen Fenech. It is understood that the pair were asked about a number of suspicious Whatsapp conversatons with Fenech.

Both were released yesterday afternoon, Mizzi unconditionally, Schembri on police bail. Konrad Mizzi, now an Independent MP, was called in the night before, while Schembri was arrested in the morning.

Mario Ellul elected PN treasurer

The Executive Committee of the Nationalist Party elected Mario Ellul as the party’s treasurer. In a statement, the PN said that Ellul will be responsible to help the party secure financing by planning, coordinating and leading the efforts ain this regard.

Ellul, who hails from Zurrieq, is an accountant by profession, and had previously worked in the private sector as well as with the Central Bank of Malta and the Ministry of Finance, where he served as a Policy Coordinator for ten years.

He will also be sitting on the party’s administrative and executive committees.

