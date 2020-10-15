Malta-24 News Briefing – Thursday 15 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta Chamber publishes Budget proposals

The Malta Chamber has published its proposals for a formative budget, which looks at the short term, but also lays the way for a long-term vision. “Monday’s budget needs to be a formative budget, which will determine the country’s future following this pandemic. It should aim to forge our economic future not just with short term measures, which are key to recovery, but also with a long-term vision for a more sustainable and resilient future” said Perit David Xuereb, President of The Malta Chamber as he unveiled the business representative body’s recommendations for the annual Budget 2021 during a press event on Wednesday.

The proposals are based on three pillars: Recover – Re-Invent – Re-Invest, with the Chamber saying that to reach these goals, the budget needs to incentivise the economy to reskill, rebuild, restructure, and re-engineer.

Covid-19 Update

A 59-year-old man has become Malta’s latest COVID-19 victim, the Health Ministry reported. He is the 45th person person to die following infection by coronavirus. The Health Ministry reported that the man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on October 1 and was confirmed positive to COVID-19 the following day.

Health authorities reported 111 cases of coronavirus, with 52 persons recovering in the previous 24 hours. This takes the number of active cases to 940.

The Union of Professional Educators has called for schools to close down immediately, claiming that a particular educator that has contracted the virus has passed on the virus to her elderly, vulnerable parents.

Labour MP resigns seat, paving way or another co-option

Labour MP Etienne Grech has resigned his parliamentary seat, citing personal reasons. Grech, a family doctor, was elected on the fourth district (Paola, Fgura, Tarxien) in 2017 in a casual election. His resignation will provide the Party with the opportunity to nominate a new person to the House directly.

This will be the second co-option that Labour will be making following the resignation of former prime minister Joseph Muscat from the House. No nominations for the casual election were submitted for his seat on the second district. It is understood that MEP Miriam Dalli has accepted to take this place, with a view of being given a Cabinet post.

However, Former Gozo minister Justyne Caruana has dismissed news of her impending resignation

PN files motion seeking inquiry into Electrogas power station deal

PN leader Bernard Grech has asked parliament to approve the setting up of an inquiry board that should be tasked with looking into any abuses or legal breaches that took place in connection the Electrogas power station project.

Grech said that the motion will prove to be a critical test for Robert Abela’s administration. With numerous admissions from government officials that mistakes were made, their support will be a concrete step forward in revealing the truth and correcting any wrongdoings.

CDE News

