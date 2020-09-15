Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 15th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Inclement weather brings island to halt

The first torrential rainfall of the end of Summer season, coupled with sporadic thunderstorms brought power cuts and flooded some roads throughout Monday afternoon.

Areas in Żebbuġ, Qormi, Ħamrun, Sta Venera, Wardija, Bidnija, Luqa, Tarxien and Gudja were left without electricity when the bad weather caused a fault on Enemalta’s distribution network.

Social media was awash with imagery depicting surreal scences in Imsida and Pembroke, with heavily-flooded roads, bring traffic to a halt.

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport reports that isolated thundery rainstorms remain possible until this afternoon.

Covid-19 Malta

Malta is once again approaching the threshold of 500 active cases with another large increase of 53 cases reported this afternoon. 18 persons have recovered.

A total of 1,736 swabs were carried out. From yesterday’s large increase, the Department said that 50 cases were related to existing ones.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has this morning announced the death of an elderly woman, aged 86, from Covid-19.

The woman was diagnosed with Covid-19 on 30th August and hospitalised at Mater Dei on the same day. She was transferred to St Thomas Hospital and back to Mater Dei on 5th September. She passed away last night.

Government said that the woman had underlying health conditions.

New AG refuses to release inquiry into passport kickbacks

Newly appointed Advocate General Victoria Buttigieg refused to release a copy of the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry into kickback allegations related to Malta’s passport scheme.

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil has requsted a copy as the person who had originally requested this process.

Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg said in a letter to Busuttil’s lawyer Jason Azzopardi that that the inquiry was sent to the Attorney General’s Office, but said that “the procès-verbal has been examined and in the circumstances no copies of the procès-verbal are going to be released at this stage.”

