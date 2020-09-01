Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 1st September August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 in Malta

The number of active cases in Malta has gone down to 471 in the latest bulletin published by health authorities, after 87 new recoveries were reported on Sunday. With 21 new cases identified through over 2,000 swabs, the number of active cases now stands at 471.

The Health Department also said that 32 additional migrants were identified as Covid-positive. It also said that of yesterday’s 15 new cases, the authorities had managed to link 12 of them to already existing clusters.

Meanwhile, in a statement sent to the press, the family of Malta’s latest coronavirus victim insisted that the elderly man had not tested positive for the virus when first admitted to hospital. They insisted that the man, who was 85, not 86 as stated by the authorities, contracted the virus in hospital.

Muscat interrogated ‘under caution’

During a hearing in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, accused of masterminding Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, Inspector Kurt Zahra said that ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was questioned by investigators under caution.

Muscat was called in at Police HQ on 24th August for a 90-minute interrogation, for which Inspector Kurt Zahra confirmed that the former PM was warned that that anything he said could be used against him in court and that he had the right to remain silent if he feared incriminating himself.

Commenting on Facebook yesterday evening, Muscat said that “I asked on the record whether I was being investigated in this case. Police confirmed on the record that I was not”. He insisted that all questions put to him were replied to.

In a separate part of the proceedings yesterday, the existence of a group chat between Yorgen Fenech, former Prime Minister Joesph Muscat and his former chief of staff Keith Schembri was confirmed, with Fenech insisting that he and Schembri were like brothers.

C

Like this: Like Loading...