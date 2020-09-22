Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 22nd September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 0832 – Newspaper Review

The Times leads with a court order to a long list of institutions to freeze all assets held by former chief of staff Keith Schembri and his accountants Brian Tonna and Karl Cini. The order was issued by madam justice Edwina Grima at the request of the Attorney General.

The Independent quotes Archbishop Charles Scicluna in his homily during a mass celebrated to mark Independence Day. The archbishop said that solidarity in the midst of the pandemic means observing measures issued by authorities.

L-Orizzont also quotes the archbishop’s appeal to restrain hate speech against local and foreign people. Archbishop Scicluna said that the Maltese society is built on reciprocal care and called for compassion and reconciliation.

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party welcomes the court order to freeze the assets of Keith Schembri, Brian Tonna and Karl Cini. In a statement, the party said it expected everyone involved in government corruption to face justice.

The Independent reports that two people infected with Covid-19 have died on Monday. The Health Ministry announced that a 93-year-old man and an 83-year-old man became the 22nd and the 23rd casualties.

L-Orizzont says that police from the Rapid Intervention Unit arrested four people in connection with a string of thefts reported on Sunday. The suspects were taken into custody and a police investigation has been launched.

In-Nazzjon says that Malta has now registered eight Covid-related deaths in the last eight days, with a total of 23 victims since the start of the pandemic. The total number of recorded infections stood at 2,985 by Monday.

Morning Briefing

Court freezes assets of former OPM Chief of Staff

Madam Justice Edwina Grima, issued an order to freeze all assets held by Keith Schembri, Chief of Staff of former PM Joseph Muscat, Schembri’s wife and his companies, and Brian Tonna, managing partner of Nexia BT, and other linked partners and businesses.

The attachment order was issued by madam justice Edwina Grima at the request of the attorney general.

The Attorney General’s request came days after the conclusion of a magisterial inquiry into whether the former prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, took a €100,000 kickback on passport sales. The same AG had banned the publication of this report.

In a statement, the PN said that PM Robrt Abela, having defended Keith Schembri, must now shoulder responsibility.

Covid-19 Malta

The death tally in Malta continued to rise with two men passing a way yesterday. Two men, aged 93 and 86 respectively, were announced dead yesterday taking the number of Covid-19 casualties to 23.

Fifty people tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, the Health Department reported, while another 32 patients recovered.

Malta now has 676 active coronavirus cases. The daily bulletin on the Health Ministry’s Facebook page also reported that a total of 1,783 swab tests were taken between Sunday and Monday, bringing up the total to more than 233,000.

