Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 27 October 2020

PN leader hits out at Govt handling of pandemic, lack of vision

In his first budgetary response, newly-elected PN Leader Bernard Grech yesterday evening had strong words on government’s handling of COVID-19. Grech said that reopening the country without taking certain precautions was a cardinal mistake that led to the high number of cases being experienced today.

Focusing on last Monday’s budget, Bernard Grech described it as a “virtual reality budget” and unimaginative. The PN leader said the budget lacked a strategic vision for the medium-to-long term in light of the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the economy.

While quoting extensively a recent survey showing a significant drop in investor trust in Malta, Grech said the PN wanted a country run on the principle of good governance, where economic results did not come at the expense of the environment.

He put forward 12 pillars for the basis of the PN’s economic foundation; the environment, quality of life, youth, human resources, higher wages, respect, a new social contract, social development, women, Gozo, agriculture and a secure economic vision.

Covid-19: Further restrictions announced

As of this Thursday all bars and local band clubs will remain closed. Furthermore, as of the same date, only six people can convene in public spaces instead of 10.

In a statement issued by the Government, it was outlined that all bars and local band clubs will remain closed until 1st December 6am.

Snack bars and gabbanas may remain open, but in no circumstances can they serve, offer or sell any type of alcoholic beverages. They must also be closed between 11pm and 5am the next morning. Furthermore, only six people are allowed to convene in public spaces. This applies in queues and bus stops, unless the two metre distance is maintained.

This measure does not apply for those who live within the same residence. Ignoring this measure will result in a €200 fine. If the fine is paid prior to proceedings being brought to the Justice Commissioner, the fine is reduced to €100.

Health authorities had reported 80 new cases and 63 recoveries, the first time in two weeks with less than a three-digit increase. The newly-infected patients were identified through 2,811 tests carried out in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases now stands at 1,895.

