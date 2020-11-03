Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 3 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Las Vegas trip will not hurt Malta’s Moneyval chances – PS Bartolo

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo said that he was not concerned that the revelations that MFSA boss Joseph Cuschieri travelled to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech might have a negative impact on the Moneyval evaluation.

“I am of the opinion that we have done all that we needed to. We worked hard over the past nine months and made the changes that were needed. We are confident that the Moneyval result will be good for the country.”

Asked for his opinion on the matter, Bartolo said that his opinion is was not relevant in these cirucmstances: “The MFSA is an independent authority, it has a board of governors looking into what needs to be done and I will not be the one to say what needs to be done. I have full confidence in the board of governors and know that they are taking decisions, seeing everything that needs to be done. I will leave it in their hands to proceed cautiously so that we can assure that our country continues fighting for its reputation.”

MAM says it is not business as usual, calls for additional restrictive measures

Reacting to the record number of new cases registered yesterday, Medical Association of Malta president Martin Balzan said that the latest figures were alarming and that it was not correct for the political authorities to continue to refer to the current situation as business as usual.

“When the prime minister goes on television and reassures people that everything is okay, then the public interprets that as a carte blanche to do as they please. This attitude is counterproductive, we cannot have messages not based on science during an epidemic,” Balzan complained.

Once again, the MAM President called for more restrictive measures: “All evidence suggests that mask-wearing has failed in Malta as well as abroad. When you’re seeing these kinds of numbers, you have to close down social events. Going to work or school is one thing, but anything that’s not essential, there’s no point,” Balzan said.

Covid-19 Update

The number of new cases shot up to 218 yesterday, Health authorities reported. Recoveries were more than a hundred less (111), meaning that active cases have gone up again to 1,973. The new infections were identified from over 3,557 swab tests.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that a “brand new hospital” in St Paul’s Bay is receiving patients who test positive for COVID-19 in old people’s homes, thus ensuring that other residents stay safe. 23 patients were already being treated there.

