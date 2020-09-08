Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 8th September August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Two deadly incidents mar Monday evening

Yet another life was lost on the roads yesterday evening after a motorcyclist died after a crash in Xemxija.

The accident happened at about 6.30pm at the bottom of Xemxija Hill when the motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Land Rover. The motorcyclist, a 46-year-old German who lives in St Paul’s Bay, died on the spot.

Earlier, a 95-year-old woman has died after she was attacked in her Msida home by two pitbulls belonging to her nephew, according to media reports.

PN leadership hopeful settles tax dues

Bernard Grech, who will be contesting the incumbent PN leader in a month’s time for the top party post, yesterday settled almost €30,000 in tax dues, according to The Times of Malta.

Grech insisted that he disputed this amount, but opted to close the issue. A spokesperson for the leadership candidate said that although the would-be PN leader had the right to contest both the amount owed as well as penalties and interest, he had chosen not to exercise this right and had settled the full amount.

It is understood that the lawyer, who runs a family practice, adjusted his declared income for 2016, 2017, and 2019, raising it from what he had previously claimed to have earned.

Covid-19 Briefing

Health authorities have yesterday reported 37 new cases of coronavirus in Malta over the previous 24 hours, resulting from 1,640 swab tests. Sunday saw a significant increase in recoveries, 63, lowering the tally of active cases to 372.

The authorities said that from 30 new cases the day before, only 11 were traced to specific clusters. The number of cases in Malta has reached 2,076, with 203,777 total swabs being carried out.

UNHCR call on Government to disembark migrants

International organisations, including the UNHCR, accused government of breaching international law by denying disembarkation to 27 migrants who were rescued by a commercial vessel more than a month ago.

The oil tanker, Maersk Etienne, picked up the migrants on 5th August after Sea Watch had raised an alert. Among them, there is one child and a pregnant woman.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela has re-iterated that this situation “is not Malta’s responsibility”.

