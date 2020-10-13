Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Updated 0659 – Moneyval report submitted

Times of Malta reports that Government has sent its final progress report to Moneyval experts in a bid to avoid being placed on a grey list of countries that pose a high-risk of financial crime.

The report was sent to the Council of Europe’s experts on October 5, and includes the legislative changes implemented by the country after it failed an assessment of its anti-money laundering regime.

It is understood that MoneyVal will now assess Malta’s efforts and give its verdict to the global body, the Financial Action Task Force, which fights money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Morning Briefing

PM says better enforcement on Covid-19 measures is needed

Enforcement of COVID-19 containment measures must increase, PM Robert Abela said yesterday evening.

Speaking during a meeting with the MHRA, the hotels and restaurant lobby group, Dr Abela said better enforcement was required so that the country comes out of the current difficult period.

“This doesn’t mean that we are going to choke any particular sector. On the contrary, additional enforcement will allow us to keep sectors open and successfully overcome this period,” Abela said, adding that citizens had to act responsibly and abide by public health rules.

Abela also raised the issue of the use of more passenger screening at the airport, insisting that closing it down is not a solution.

“It is crucial that we introduce rapid testing as well as increasing the number of tests carried out on people arriving to the country,” Abela insisted during the meeting.

Yesterday, a number of organisations, including doctors’ and teachers’ unions, called for more restrictive measures in view of the increasing number of cases.

68 new cases take tally above 800

68 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours, while 14 persons have recovered. For the first time, the number of active cases has gone up to 820.

Miriam Dalli touted to replace Muscat in Parliament

A number of media outlets have reported that MEP Miriam Dalli is expected to leave Brussels and be co-opted in the Maltese parliament to take up the seat vacated by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Both candidates that could have submitted their nominations for a place in Parliament through a casual election, Stefan Buontempo and Mark Causon have cited personal reasons for refusing to take part in the race.

CDE News

