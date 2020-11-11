Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 11 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 Update: Four more deaths reported in the evening

Late Monday evening, the Ministry of Health announced that four persons died of Covid-19 today. The four men were 61, 74, 83 and 99 years old and died while being recovered at Mater Dei Hospital.

85 people have now lost their lives following infection by coronavirus.

Health authorities also reported 153 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday, with 89 other patients recovering. The additional new cases took the active case tally to over 2,000.

Former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi held overnight

Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi was held by police overnight after being interrogated by the economic crimes unit. The now Independent MP was questioned on Tuesday at the unit’s new headquarters in Ħamrun.

Interrogation is expected to continue on Wednesday but it remains unclear why he was called in for interrogation by the police branch that specialises in money laundering cases.

Different media sources have tried to contact Mizzi yesterday evening, to no avail.

PM says government and doctors are on same page on events

Following yesterday’s angry reactions by medical bodies to Government’s decision to plough ahead with Christmas events, Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that government and doctors were “on the same page”. Abela dismissed concerns that Christmas in the City would bring together large groups of people.

Doctors and health officers earlier on Tuesday said the government’s decision to hold events in Valletta in the run-up to Christmas was irresponsible but Abela said that doctors and governments both placed people’s health as a priority.

Despite this statement, the Medical Association of Malta threatened industrial action should such activities go ahead.

CDE News

