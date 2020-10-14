Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 14 October 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM says Malta earning trust of international partners in financial services

Malta has earned the trust of international partners through rule of law reforms but “must up its game” in other areas of the finance industry, Robert Abela said during the opening speech of this year’s Finance Malta conference.

In particular, the PM referred to reforms which were greenlighted by the Venice Commission with regard to governance and also highlighted positive reactions by credit agencies.

He acknowledged that more effort needed to be done to enhance the financial services sector, which faced three key challenges: a decline in correspondent banking due to the fact that increased international regulation has made this less profitable; issues related to higher regulatory standards that international partners expect Malta to conform to; and issues relating to the tax regime that Malta operates.

Budget to safeguard jobs in all sectors

Next year’s Budget will be safeguarding jobs in all sectors of the economy, including in arts and recreation, Prime Minister Robert Abela said while addressing a meeting of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA).

The PM said the country had been successful in saving jobs successfully containing, and reducing, unemployment, noting how jobs grew by 0.8% in the eurozone, in Malta it had dropped by 0.4%.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 93 new cases of coronavirus in Malta over the previous 24 hours. With 31 persons recovering, the number of active cases has reached 881.

A 71-year-old man who passed away at Mater Dei Hospital is being considered as having died due to COVID-19, the Health Ministry said, despite testing negative in the past few days.

However, because of the symptoms he displayed, and considering that the man had initially tested positive, this death is being classified as being Covid-related, and is the 44th death to be considered as such since the onset of the pandemic.

