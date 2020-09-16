Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 16th September 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PN Leadership race

Grech publishes manifesto, Delia wants vote on due diligence report

PN leadership contendent Bernard Grech, who yesterday formally submitted his candidature, said that he would make sure the party is once again a “modern and progressive movement” if elected leader, according to his electoral manifesto, titled “My Promise”.

“If you trust me with the leadership, the first win we achieve together is that of unity. The second will be that we will renew the party and provide a strong and credible vision for the Maltese people. “The third win would be that the party would again be a modern and progressive movement,” he said.

“To achieve unity, the party needs a leadership that works to continue winning the trust of the people.” He pledged that, if elected, he will work continuously to achieve such unity.

Meanwhile, current PN leader Adrian Delia said that he will present a motion to the party’s administrative council calling for the party’s Candidates’ Commission to publish the due diligence report on himself and Bernard Grech, as contenders for the PN leadership. From his end, Bernard Grech said that he had no objections for the results to be published in full.

Diversification needed in Gozo

Gozo should be an important driver in the country’s economic growth, PM Robert Abela said while addressing a cabinet meeting held at the Gozo Innovation Hub.

Gozo’s economy needs to diversify but also maintain the characteristics that make it beautiful and unique, Robert Abela has said.

“I see a future where Gozo would be a leader in the use of renewable energy, a future where Gozitan enterprises are pioneers in the adoption of new technologies in favour of the environment, a future where commercial and industrial spaces are dominated by green and not by grey,” he added.

Malta Covid-19 Update

49 new COVID-19 cases were detected over the past 24 hours, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

That was marginally down from 53 on Monday, but the number of tests was also slightly lower, at 1,666 from 1,736 the previous day.

41 more patients have recovered, leaving 507 active cases.

