Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 21 October 2020

Updated 0900 – Newspaper Review

The Times speaks to economist Stephanie Fabri who said that the infringement procedures by the European Commission against Malta’s golden passport programme exposes the overreliance of the economy’s finances on the scheme.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition Leader Bernard Grech in his first speech in parliament on Tuesday. Grech expressed concern about the rising number of Covid-19 cases and said that the country cannot have a strong economy without good health.

The Independent reports on Malta’s reply to a formal letter by the EU Commission warning against the individual investor programme. The government insists that citizenship in the EU remains the competence of states.

L-Orizzont quotes economists Philip von Brockdorff and Kearon Bruno who welcomed the measures announced in the Budget. The former said this was a ‘positive Budget’ while the latter described it as a visionary exercise.

The Times follows a debate in parliament where Opposition Leader Bernard Grech accused the Prime Minister of interfering in the work of health authorities, a claim denied by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The Independent reports that Malta registered a drop of 15 percentage points in Foreign Direct Investment attractiveness from last year. An annual EY survey shows that 25 percent of investors said the country is not attractive, the largest share ever recorded.

L-Orizzont reports on a statement by Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the first Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in January. The minister said that rapid testing kits will be available by the end of this month.

In-Nazzjon reports that a 72-year-old woman died from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the 46th victim of the pandemic. The total number of infections since March has now surpassed 5,000 and there are 1,547 active cases at the moment.

Morning Briefing

Vaccine expected in Malta by January

Malta is expecting the to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by January and that within the following months the vaccine will be released to the entire population. Health Minister Chris Fearne said this yesterday afternoon while discussing the Covid-19 pandemic in Parliament.

“At the beginning we were worried that once this important vaccine will be provided to the bigger EU countries and the smaller EU countries, such as Malta will be one of the last to be given the vaccine.”

Fearne added: “Instead we have worked hard to ensure that Malta will be one of the first countries to receive the vaccine, and if trials continue to be so positive, we will see the arrival of the vaccine by the beginning of 2021.”

PM Abela is at fault for current spike – PN

PN Leader Bernard Grech criticised the government on its handling of the crisis, saying that the situation is now worse than before because of contrasting messages given by the government”.

Grech had words of praise for all frontliners. “We need to take care of these front liners because if they are abused they cannot be bought back. We cannot have a strong economy without a strong population.”

Malta had registered 134 cases in the previous 24 hours, as Malta’s daily tally continues to hit triple digits. It also registered 40 recoveries. The country’s total active cases now stands at 1543. A 46th death was also registered yesterday in relation to Covid-19.

EU launches procedure against Malta on passport sales

The European Commission has formally launched infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta by issuing letters of formal notice regarding their investor citizenship schemes also referred to as “golden passport” schemes.

The Commission considers that the granting by these Member States of their nationality – and thereby EU citizenship – in exchange for a pre-determined payment or investment and without a genuine link with the Member States concerned, is not compatible with the principle of sincere cooperation enshrined in Article 4(3) of the Treaty on European Union. This also undermines the integrity of the status of EU citizenship provided for in Article 20 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

The Maltese Government said it will contest these procedures.

CDE News

