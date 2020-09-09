Malta-24 News Briefing – Wednesday 9th September August 2020

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Victoria Buttigieg appointed Advocate-General

State Advocate Victoria Buttigieg has been chosen to be appointed Malta’s Attorney General to replace Peter Grech, who announced his resignation earlier this Summer.

In a statement, the government said that this is the first time that a new Attorney General is being appointed after the duties of the office were separated in two, when Buttigieg was chosen as the first State Advocate.

PN leader Adrian Delia welcomed this appointment, but Shadow Minister for Justice, Jason Azzopardi, recalled that Buttigieg, then assistant attorney-general, was involved in giving advice when the Electrogas power station contract was being drafted.

Prime Minister Robert Abela described Buttigieg, who will be the first women AG in Malta, as a person of “integrity” who has the “competence to carry out important duties”.

Covid-19 in Malta

The health authorities reported 23 new cases of coronavirus in Malta during the past 24 hours. 39 persons have recovered, bringing the number of active cases down again to 356.

The total number of persons who were at one point or another infected has now reached one short of 2,100. 1,364 swabs were takenthe authorities said in their daily update.

In a homily made during the celebration of a Pontifical Mass on the Feast of the Nativity of Mary, Archbishop Charles Scicluna appealed to the public to ensure that everyone played their part to defeat the “invisible enemy” that is the Covid-19 pandemic by following the directions of the health authorities.

Marsa junction project to be delayed because of Covid-19 cases

A number of workers at the Marsa junction project site have been infected with COVID-19, Infrastructure Malta said yesterday. The discovery may result in delays to the large-scale roads project, the agency noted

but did not disclose the precise number of infected workers.

The state agency added that it had initiated discussions with the contractor to define ways to limit to potential impact on the works, which have now reached their final stage. The project, costing some €70 million, is still to see three new flyovers and a number of lanes. Their opening will be postponed for a few weeks.



