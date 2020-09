Data suggests commuters trickle back to ‘ghost-town’ London More people are returning to work in London, data showed, an encouraging sign for Prime Minister Bo...

Photo Story: International flights resume in Nigeria Airport officials check passengers' travel documents on arrival at the Murtala Muhammed Internation...

How common cold viruses are being used in vaccines from Russia, China The modified common cold viruses behind high-profile COVID-19 vaccine candidates from China’s CanSi...

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad extends wage cuts until end of year Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways has extended the period of reduced pay for their staff until the end of ...

Spain’s property portals see record usage despite real estate slump Spain's property portals are betting historically low interest rates and incoming European aid will...

South Korea’s coronavirus cases hit a 3-week low South Korea on Sunday reported the smallest rise in coronavirus infections in three weeks, remainin...

China’s international schools struggle as teachers, students remain stuck abroad China's international schools are reopening this month but will be short of key elements - teachers...

Spaniards buy old, polluting cars amid recession and COVID fears Fearful of catching the coronavirus while also feeling the pinch from recession, Spaniards are incr...

Families in Bolivia turn to makeshift graves as cemeteries fill during pandemic Desperate families in Bolivia are turning to makeshift graves to bury their loved ones, with cemete...

Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites demand for home appliances From sanitising closets to customisable fridges, the coronavirus pandemic has fanned demand for hom...

Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave Dubai is seeking to attract wealthy foreign retirees as the economy of the Middle East trade and to...

Photo Story: Unity EXPO 30 years – 30 days in Potsdam, Germany Long strips of fabric in the colours of the German national flag are seen stretched as part of an i...

Photo Story: International Transversal Culture Festival in Oviedo The main entrance of the La Vega Old Weapons Factory is decorated with giant tentacles in Oviedo, A...

Raab says UK ready for Australia-style rules if can’t do EU trade deal This week is the "moment of reckoning" in trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union a...

Lebanese patriarch says new cabinet must spurn old, corrupt ways Lebanon's top Christian cleric said on Sunday a new government must deliver urgent economic and oth...

China’s CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd announced four more countries have agree...

Study shows Populism in Germany declined sharply Populism in German politics is on the decline after peaking in 2018, according to a study released ...

Concern in Belarus as masked men arrest protesting students Masked security agents dragged students off the streets and bundled them into vans as new protests ...

Pope Francis describes gossiping as a plague worse than Covid Pope Francis has described gossiping as “a plague worse than Covid” which is seeking to divide the ...