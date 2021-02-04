Malta: 26 years since dockyard explosion that killed nine people

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with the daughter of former Dockyard Council Director Lino Gatt on the 26th anniversary of the Um El Faroud tragedy which killed nine workers. Marika Camilleri said that every death at the drydocks was a hit to the heart for her father.

The paper reports that Melvin Theuma returned on the witness stand on Wednesday for the first time since July. He told the court that he carries “a remorse so great” for his involvement in the assassination that no professional can take it away.

